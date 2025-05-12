Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $310.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.