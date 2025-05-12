Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 545,816 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 545,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $123,294,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Honeywell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $155,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.34. The company has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.