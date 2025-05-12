Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and DraftKings are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce or distribute content and experiences for consumer leisure—ranging from film and television studios and music labels to streaming platforms, video-game developers and theme parks. Their market performance is driven by factors such as box?office receipts, subscriber growth, advertising revenues and the popularity of new titles or attractions. Investors use entertainment stocks to gain exposure to shifts in consumer spending and media?consumption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,134,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.93. 10,435,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,668. The company has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 27,367,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

