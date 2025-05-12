Gold Stocks To Watch Now – May 11th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining or processing of gold. Their market value tends to move in relation to the price of gold, offering investors leveraged exposure to precious?metal price trends. Because they also carry operational and geopolitical risks, gold stocks often exhibit higher volatility than the metal itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,231,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,094,314. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.62. 11,225,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,515,531. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $305.78. 1,479,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $53.93. 8,139,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 21,204,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,676,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

