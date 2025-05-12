Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 430,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,097,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.36. The company has a market cap of $305.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

