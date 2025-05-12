Telecom Stocks To Research – May 11th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Zscaler are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build and operate telecommunications networks and services—such as voice, data, internet, and wireless communications. Known for steady cash flows and high capital-expenditure needs, they often attract income-oriented investors through reliable dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,277,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $981.13. The stock had a trading volume of 919,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $844.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.48.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 29,202,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,503,549. AT&T has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,149. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $235.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.24 and a beta of 1.14.

