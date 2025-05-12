Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 550 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after buying an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after acquiring an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,769,147. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $305.78 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

