Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.82 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

