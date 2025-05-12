Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 541.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.