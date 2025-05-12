Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

