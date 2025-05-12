Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

Onsemi stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

