Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) vs. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Financial Survey

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -583.02% -258.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.3% of Actuate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.75 million N/A N/A Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($4.15) -0.06

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Actuate Therapeutics and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuate Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Actuate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.07%. Given Actuate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Actuate Therapeutics is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Actuate Therapeutics beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Apotheca Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

