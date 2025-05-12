Interval Partners LP Invests $4.57 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 13,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

