LMR Partners LLP Buys 700,442 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 0.5% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Corning worth $57,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,892,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 48.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Corning by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

