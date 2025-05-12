DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $190.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.