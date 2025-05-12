LRI Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.50 and its 200 day moving average is $286.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

