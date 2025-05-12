London Co. of Virginia Has $25.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,414 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,553,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after buying an additional 1,015,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

