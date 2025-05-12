LRI Investments LLC Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LRI Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of International Paper by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

