Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is London Co. of Virginia’s 5th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,083 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.72% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $464,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $271.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.33 and a 200 day moving average of $301.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total transaction of $410,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,604.84. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Victoria Brifo sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $745,966.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,411.90. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,572. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

