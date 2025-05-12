Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $308.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

