MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

