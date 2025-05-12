Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Adobe by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.67 and its 200 day moving average is $436.43. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.