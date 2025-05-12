Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.87 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

