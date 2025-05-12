Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
NYSE:BURL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.87 and a 1-year high of $298.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
