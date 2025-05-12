Light Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.50 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 2.5% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,452.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,081.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,981.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

