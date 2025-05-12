Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ METCB opened at $8.81 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $475.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 229.41%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

