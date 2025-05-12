LMR Partners LLP Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,497 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 0.4% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 133,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

