Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 561,603 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Hilton Worldwide worth $316,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $243.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.70.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

