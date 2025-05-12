690 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. ANSYS accounts for about 0.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $615,566,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,164,000 after buying an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

