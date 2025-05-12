Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Posts Earnings Results

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of Tharimmune stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Tharimmune has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

