Victrex (LON:VCT) Posts Earnings Results

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Victrex had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Victrex Stock Performance

LON:VCT opened at GBX 862.92 ($11.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.39. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 706 ($9.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,368 ($18.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 871.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 939.82.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

About Victrex

In related news, insider Urmi Prasad Richardson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 958 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £958 ($1,272.92). Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

