Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,214 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 522,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $7,647,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

