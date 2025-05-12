Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 151 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $214.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. The stock has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

