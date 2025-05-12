Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 387,927 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of Prologis worth $340,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after purchasing an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after buying an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. CJS Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

