Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,916,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,969,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $158.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.37.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

