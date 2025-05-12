JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases 15,326 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 66,693 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 102,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

JD.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $33.86 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

