Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $11.14 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 731.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,398 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

