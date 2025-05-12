MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.08% of Booking worth $126,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,086.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,672.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,853.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.