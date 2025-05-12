Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650,453 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.65. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

