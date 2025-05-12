MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 8,736 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

