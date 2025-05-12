MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MSCI stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Shares of MSCI opened at $556.15 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.32 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSCI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MSCI by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

