Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 377,790 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377,790 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $55,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 160,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

