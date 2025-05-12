Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,600.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2%

RY stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

