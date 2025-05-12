WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

