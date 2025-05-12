Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

