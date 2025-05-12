Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $706.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $679.19 and a 200-day moving average of $701.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.