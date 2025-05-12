Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – May 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Cloudflare, and Microchip Technology are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods—such as machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, construction materials, and transportation systems—that form the backbone of industrial activity. Their performance tends to fluctuate with economic cycles, infrastructure spending, and global trade volumes. Investors often watch industrial stocks to gauge the health of manufacturing, construction, and broader economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,028,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,277,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.27. 8,655,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.11. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

NET traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,043,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,358,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,364. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

