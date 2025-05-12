Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $280,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.23.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

