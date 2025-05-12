Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

