Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

NYSE:BA opened at $194.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $203.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

