Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $160,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.3%

SBUX stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

